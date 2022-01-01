Factory Pizzeria-Bistro-Merc

Go
Experience our unique style of pizza, pasta, salad, sandwiches, wings, and coffee!

111 S Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MN Design-Your-Own Pizza$6.00
Calling all Pizza Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Choose a crust type, pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of toppings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
LG Design-Your-Own Pizza$15.00
Ranch Dipper$0.59
MED Design-Your-Own Pizza$11.00
Garlic Cheezy Bites - Full$10.00
A medium sized rectangular pan pizza made with garlic butter & four types of cheese, cut into bite-size pieces. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces.
Fountain / Tea
Mini Chef Salad$4.50
Our dinner salad loaded with ham, egg, & croutons. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of dressing on the side.
Parmesan Breadsticks
Our classic twist breadsticks, baked and buttered, then finished with parmesan cheese. Add marinara for a dipping sensation!
SM Design-Your-Own Pizza$8.00
Chef Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce and garden greens topped with diced ham, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cheese & croutons. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of dressing on the side.
Location

111 S Main St

Perkins OK

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

