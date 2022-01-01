Go
Fahrenheit 250 BBQ

Smoked low and slow at 250 degrees, we craft authentic style BBQ in Roseville, California.
Our Custom Klose BBQ Pit (The Beast) burns only locally seasoned oak and fruit woods to impart the perfect smoke across our brisket, ribs, pulled pork and more. We respect our guests and our craft, which is why we believe in using the freshest and highest-quality meats and locally sourced ingredients we can get our hands-on. Our meats are slow-smoked daily and every item on our menu is made from scratch—from our four unique barbecue sauces to dip your ‘que in, to our fresh-squeezed lemonade.

BBQ

390 N Sunrise Ave • $$

Avg 4 (2159 reviews)

Popular Items

BRISKET
Coated in our signature bbq rub and slow smoked for up to 18 hours. our slow smoking process produces a pink smoke ring and an extremely tender cut of beef. choose chopped & sauced or sliced
BBQ SAUSAGE$6.00
Jalapeno, cheddar
Chocolate Cake$8.00
3 CORNBREAD MUFFINS$7.50
Served with wild honey butter
PULLED PORK
Seasoned with our signature bbq rub, slow smoked then pulled and tossed in our apricot bbq sauce
PITMASTER PLATTER$135.00
Includes a rack of ribs, a whole chicken, ½ pound brisket, ½ pound pulled pork, 2 sausages, 6 cornbread muffins, and 3 large sides of your choice. served with white bread, house made pickles, and onions (feeds 4-6)
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

390 N Sunrise Ave

Roseville CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
