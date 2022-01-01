Go
Fahrenheit-Charlotte

Fahrenheit is Charlotte’s first open-air rooftop restaurant and bar located on the 21st floor of the Skye Building in Uptown. The 8,600- square-foot, high-energy rooftop restaurant features a sleek, contemporary design, inventive American cuisine, and spectacular unobstructed views of the Uptown Charlotte skyline. The wrap-around rooftop patio is designed with linear fireplaces and outdoor seating available for dining. According to Chef Rocco, the Fahrenheit menu is “inventive, new American regional cuisine.” It is Chef Rocco’s dedication to using the finest and freshest, locally sourced seasonal ingredients along with Asian insinuations that make this fare uniquely his own.

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

222 S Caldwell St • $$$

Avg 3.7 (1511 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

222 S Caldwell St

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

