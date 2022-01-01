Fair Haven restaurants you'll love
More about Seed to Sprout - Fair Haven
Seed to Sprout - Fair Haven
560A River Rd, Fair Haven
|Popular items
|Chorizo Hash Bowl
|$16.00
Marinated kale, homefries, tofu scramble, tempeh chorizo, caramelized onion, pico de gallo, avocado, cashew cheese sauce, cilantro.
|Taco Salad
|$16.00
Marinated kale, baby greens, avocado, sunflower taco meat, red cabbage, pico de gallo, apple cider vinaigrette, cashew sour cream.
|Marinated Greens
Kale, extra virgin olive, fresh lemon juice, nutritional yeast, sea salt.
More about Dos Banditos
Dos Banditos
609 River Rd, Fair Haven
|Popular items
|TACOS DORADOS
|$13.00
4 PER ORDER
|GUACAMOLE CON TOTOPOS
|$13.00
GUAC & HOMEMADE TORTILLA CHIPS
|SOPES
|$13.00
3 PER ORDER
More about Over Easy Kitchen - Fair Haven
Over Easy Kitchen - Fair Haven
588 River Road, Fair Haven
|Popular items
|B.E.C. Sandwich
|$10.95
Bacon, two over easy eggs, american cheese on a house made brioche bun served with home fries.
|Mediterranean Omelette
|$12.95
Onions, tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese, served with a Greek "prassini" side salad, country toast.
|Da Meech
|$14.95
Fried breaded chicken cutlet, shaved grana padano cheese, arugula, pesto mayo, balsamic, on seeded ciabatta bread served with an arcadian salad tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Tavolo Pronto
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tavolo Pronto
610 River Rd, Fair Haven
|Popular items
|#11 Matteo's Club
|$14.75
Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo
|#8 Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmigiana, Caesar Dressing
|#23 Chicken Parmigiana
|$12.00
Chicken Cutlet layered w/ Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella