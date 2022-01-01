Fair Haven restaurants you'll love

Must-try Fair Haven restaurants

Seed to Sprout - Fair Haven image

 

Seed to Sprout - Fair Haven

560A River Rd, Fair Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chorizo Hash Bowl$16.00
Marinated kale, homefries, tofu scramble, tempeh chorizo, caramelized onion, pico de gallo, avocado, cashew cheese sauce, cilantro.
Taco Salad$16.00
Marinated kale, baby greens, avocado, sunflower taco meat, red cabbage, pico de gallo, apple cider vinaigrette, cashew sour cream.
Marinated Greens
Kale, extra virgin olive, fresh lemon juice, nutritional yeast, sea salt.
More about Seed to Sprout - Fair Haven
Dos Banditos image

 

Dos Banditos

609 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 4.7 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TACOS DORADOS$13.00
4 PER ORDER
GUACAMOLE CON TOTOPOS$13.00
GUAC & HOMEMADE TORTILLA CHIPS
SOPES$13.00
3 PER ORDER
More about Dos Banditos
Over Easy Kitchen - Fair Haven image

 

Over Easy Kitchen - Fair Haven

588 River Road, Fair Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
B.E.C. Sandwich$10.95
Bacon, two over easy eggs, american cheese on a house made brioche bun served with home fries.
Mediterranean Omelette$12.95
Onions, tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese, served with a Greek "prassini" side salad, country toast.
Da Meech$14.95
Fried breaded chicken cutlet, shaved grana padano cheese, arugula, pesto mayo, balsamic, on seeded ciabatta bread served with an arcadian salad tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Over Easy Kitchen - Fair Haven
Tavolo Pronto image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tavolo Pronto

610 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
#11 Matteo's Club$14.75
Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo
#8 Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmigiana, Caesar Dressing
#23 Chicken Parmigiana$12.00
Chicken Cutlet layered w/ Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
More about Tavolo Pronto

