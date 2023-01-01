Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Fair Haven
/
Fair Haven
/
Cannolis
Fair Haven restaurants that serve cannolis
Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches
610 River Rd, Fair Haven
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$3.00
More about Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tavolo Pronto
610 River Rd, Fair Haven
Avg 5
(36 reviews)
Cannoli
$3.00
More about Tavolo Pronto
Browse other tasty dishes in Fair Haven
Fajitas
Cake
Salad Wrap
Avocado Toast
Chef Salad
Arugula Salad
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Hot Chocolate
More near Fair Haven to explore
Red Bank
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Asbury Park
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Long Branch
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Rumson
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Shrewsbury
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Holmdel
No reviews yet
Middletown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Eatontown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Highlands
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2082 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(601 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(751 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(835 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston