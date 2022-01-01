Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken soup in
Fair Haven
/
Fair Haven
/
Chicken Soup
Fair Haven restaurants that serve chicken soup
Dos Banditos
609 River Rd, Fair Haven
Avg 4.7
(224 reviews)
Chicken Chipotle Soup
$10.00
More about Dos Banditos
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tavolo Pronto
610 River Rd, Fair Haven
Avg 5
(36 reviews)
Chicken Vegetable Soup
Chicken Vegetable Noodle Soup
$5.50
More about Tavolo Pronto
