Cookies in Fair Haven

Fair Haven restaurants
Fair Haven restaurants that serve cookies

Dos Banditos image

 

Dos Banditos

609 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 4.7 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Wedding cookies$4.00
More about Dos Banditos
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tavolo Pronto

610 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
Sprinkle Cookie$3.00
Small Homemade Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.00
More about Tavolo Pronto

