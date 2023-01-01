Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fajitas in
Fair Haven
/
Fair Haven
/
Fajitas
Fair Haven restaurants that serve fajitas
Dos Banditos
609 River Rd, Fair Haven
Avg 4.7
(224 reviews)
Fajita Mixta Special
$20.00
Chicken Fajita
$16.00
More about Dos Banditos
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tavolo Pronto
610 River Rd, Fair Haven
Avg 5
(36 reviews)
CHICKEN FAJITA BURRITO
$14.00
More about Tavolo Pronto
