Nachos in
Fair Haven
/
Fair Haven
/
Nachos
Fair Haven restaurants that serve nachos
Dos Banditos
609 River Rd, Fair Haven
Avg 4.7
(224 reviews)
Chicken Tinga Nachos
$14.00
More about Dos Banditos
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tavolo Pronto
610 River Rd, Fair Haven
Avg 5
(36 reviews)
Chicken Tinga Nachos
$14.75
Homemade Chicken Tinga served over fresh corn tortilla chips, and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese
More about Tavolo Pronto
