Nachos in Fair Haven

Fair Haven restaurants
Fair Haven restaurants that serve nachos

Dos Banditos image

 

Dos Banditos

609 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 4.7 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tinga Nachos$14.00
More about Dos Banditos
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tavolo Pronto

610 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Nachos$14.75
Homemade Chicken Tinga served over fresh corn tortilla chips, and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese
More about Tavolo Pronto

