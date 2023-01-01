Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Penne in
Fair Haven
/
Fair Haven
/
Penne
Fair Haven restaurants that serve penne
Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches
610 River Rd, Fair Haven
No reviews yet
Penne Alla Vodka
$10.50
Penne in Homemade Pink Vodka Sauce
More about Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tavolo Pronto
610 River Rd, Fair Haven
Avg 5
(36 reviews)
Penne Alla Vodka
$20.00
Penne in Homemade Pink Vodka Sauce
More about Tavolo Pronto
