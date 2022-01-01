Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Fair Haven
/
Fair Haven
/
Pies
Fair Haven restaurants that serve pies
Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches
610 River Rd, Fair Haven
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Pie
$6.00
More about Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tavolo Pronto
610 River Rd, Fair Haven
Avg 5
(36 reviews)
Snickers Mousse Pie
$5.75
Key Lime Pie
$5.75
Banana Cream Pie
$5.75
More about Tavolo Pronto
