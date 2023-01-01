Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Fair Haven

Dos Banditos image

 

Dos Banditos

609 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 4.7 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop Ala Poblana$20.00
More about Dos Banditos
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tavolo Pronto

610 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PORK CHOP VINEGAR PEPPERS$32.00
GRILLED PORK CHOP W VINEGAR PEPPERS$28.00
SWORDFISH W CHERRY TOMATOES$34.00
More about Tavolo Pronto

