Pork chops in
Fair Haven
/
Fair Haven
/
Pork Chops
Fair Haven restaurants that serve pork chops
Dos Banditos
609 River Rd, Fair Haven
Avg 4.7
(224 reviews)
Pork Chop Ala Poblana
$20.00
More about Dos Banditos
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tavolo Pronto
610 River Rd, Fair Haven
Avg 5
(36 reviews)
PORK CHOP VINEGAR PEPPERS
$32.00
GRILLED PORK CHOP W VINEGAR PEPPERS
$28.00
SWORDFISH W CHERRY TOMATOES
$34.00
More about Tavolo Pronto
