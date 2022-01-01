Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rainbow cookies in Fair Haven

Fair Haven restaurants
Fair Haven restaurants that serve rainbow cookies

Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches

610 River Rd, Fair Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Homemade Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie$2.50
More about Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tavolo Pronto

610 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Homemade Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie$2.50
More about Tavolo Pronto

