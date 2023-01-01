Rice pudding in Fair Haven

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fair Haven restaurants that serve rice pudding
Dos Banditos
609 River Rd, Fair Haven
Avg 4.7
(224 reviews)
Coconut Rice Pudding
$4.75
More about Dos Banditos
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tavolo Pronto
610 River Rd, Fair Haven
Avg 5
(36 reviews)
Rice Pudding
$4.75
Coconut Rice Pudding
$4.75
More about Tavolo Pronto
