Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Fair Haven

Go
Fair Haven restaurants
Toast

Fair Haven restaurants that serve rice pudding

Dos Banditos image

 

Dos Banditos

609 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 4.7 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Rice Pudding$4.75
More about Dos Banditos
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tavolo Pronto

610 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rice Pudding$4.75
Coconut Rice Pudding$4.75
More about Tavolo Pronto

Browse other tasty dishes in Fair Haven

Pies

Burritos

Avocado Toast

Chocolate Mousse

Yogurt Parfaits

Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Wings

Arugula Salad

Map

More near Fair Haven to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Red Bank

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Eatontown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2126 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (778 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston