Rigatoni in Fair Haven

Fair Haven restaurants
Fair Haven restaurants that serve rigatoni

Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches

610 River Rd, Fair Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Bolognese$10.50
Rigatoni Pasta w/ Italian Meat Sauce
More about Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tavolo Pronto

610 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rigatoni Bolognese$20.00
Rigatoni Pasta w/ Italian Meat Sauce
More about Tavolo Pronto

