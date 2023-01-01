Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood soup in Fair Haven

Fair Haven restaurants
Fair Haven restaurants that serve seafood soup

Dos Banditos image

 

Dos Banditos

609 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 4.7 (224 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY SEAFOOD SOUP$15.00
SCALLOPS, SHRIMP & CRABMEAT
More about Dos Banditos
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tavolo Pronto

610 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPICY SEAFOOD SOUP$19.00
More about Tavolo Pronto

