Short ribs in Fair Haven

Fair Haven restaurants
Fair Haven restaurants that serve short ribs

Dos Banditos image

 

Dos Banditos

609 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 4.7 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Short Ribs Manchamanteles$32.00
More about Dos Banditos
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tavolo Pronto

610 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Chili Bowl$15.00
Short rib chili with beans & veggies served with fresh corn tortillas
More about Tavolo Pronto

