Shrimp burritos in Fair Haven

Fair Haven restaurants
Fair Haven restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Dos Banditos

609 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 4.7 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Burrito$20.00
Fried Shrimp Burrito$18.00
Fried Shrimp Burrito$20.00
More about Dos Banditos
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tavolo Pronto

610 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRIED SHRIMP BURRITO$14.00
More about Tavolo Pronto

