Tiramisu in
Fair Haven
/
Fair Haven
/
Tiramisu
Fair Haven restaurants that serve tiramisu
Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches
610 River Rd, Fair Haven
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$4.75
More about Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tavolo Pronto
610 River Rd, Fair Haven
Avg 5
(36 reviews)
Tiramisu
$4.75
More about Tavolo Pronto
