Vegetable soup in
Fair Haven
/
Fair Haven
/
Vegetable Soup
Fair Haven restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches
610 River Rd, Fair Haven
No reviews yet
Chicken Vegetable Noodle Soup
$6.50
Chicken Vegetable Soup
$0.00
More about Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tavolo Pronto
610 River Rd, Fair Haven
Avg 5
(36 reviews)
Chicken Vegetable Soup
$0.00
More about Tavolo Pronto
