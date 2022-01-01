Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Fair Haven

Go
Fair Haven restaurants
Toast

Fair Haven restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Item pic

 

Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches

610 River Rd, Fair Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$5.50
More about Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tavolo Pronto

610 River Rd, Fair Haven

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yogurt Parfait$6.50
More about Tavolo Pronto

Browse other tasty dishes in Fair Haven

Salmon

Cake

Mozzarella Sticks

Caprese Paninis

Curly Fries

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Vegetable Soup

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Fair Haven to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Red Bank

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1833 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (714 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston