Fair Lawn restaurants you'll love

Go
Fair Lawn restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fair Lawn

Fair Lawn's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Takeout box
Chinese
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Fair Lawn restaurants

Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza image

 

Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza

6-02 Berdan Ave, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$11.95
Served with celery, carrots and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Mozzarella Stix$8.95
Served with side of marinara sauce
Lg Caesar salad$8.95
Served with caesar dressing and a piece of bread
More about Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering image

 

Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering

6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#1 - Classic Italian$9.95
Salami, Capicola (Hot Ham), Prosciuttini (Peppered Ham), Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil and Vinegar
Cobb Salad$10.95
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Tomato, Egg, over Romaine with Dijon Vinaigrette
Harvest Salad$10.95
Grilled Chicken, Granny Smith Apples, Brie, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, over Romaine with Dijon Vinaigrette
More about Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering
Cuban Eddie's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cuban Eddie's

21-04 Morlot Ave., Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croquettes$0.75
Stuffed with ham and potato, fried.
Papa Rellena$2.50
Stuffed mashed potato ball, fried, with your choice of meat, chicken, or cheese.
Cuban Sandwich$6.45
Roast Pork, ham, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles on Cuban bread toasted.
More about Cuban Eddie's
Kosher Express image

 

Kosher Express

22-16 Morlot Ave., Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡$7.50
Sauce on SIDE included 酱汁放在旁边
Chop Sticks
Duck Sauce
More about Kosher Express
Juicy! image

 

Juicy!

23-16 Broadway, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Juicy!
Johns pizza image

 

Johns pizza

14-25 River Rd, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GARLIC KNOTS (6)$4.00
Served w/ a side of sauce
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.25
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions &
melted American cheese on a Kaiser roll
COLD ANTIPASTO$10.50
Sopressata, provolone cheese
roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts,
Sicilian & Kalamata olives on a bed
of Romaine lettuce. drizzled w/ our
homemade house vinaigrette dressing
More about Johns pizza
Restaurant banner

 

The River Palm Terrace

41-11 ROUTE 4 WEST, FAIR LAWN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The River Palm Terrace
Restaurant banner

 

Bite Food & Coffee Co - Fair Lawn

2140 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bite Food & Coffee Co - Fair Lawn
Restaurant banner

 

Francesca Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta - Fair Lawn

23-25 Broadway, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Francesca Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta - Fair Lawn

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fair Lawn

Chicken Parmesan

Garlic Knots

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Fair Lawn to explore

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Paramus

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Wyckoff

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston