Arugula salad in
Fair Lawn
/
Fair Lawn
/
Arugula Salad
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve arugula salad
John's Pizza
14-25 River Rd, Fair Lawn
No reviews yet
ARUGULA & BEETS SALAD
$10.95
More about John's Pizza
Francesca Pizza & Pasta - Fair Lawn
25-07 Broadway, Fair Lawn
No reviews yet
Arugula Salad
$0.00
Arugula, cherry tomato, gorgonzola, candied pecans, lemon vinaigrette
More about Francesca Pizza & Pasta - Fair Lawn
