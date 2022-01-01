Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Fair Lawn

Go
Fair Lawn restaurants
Toast

Fair Lawn restaurants that serve chef salad

Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza image

 

Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza

6-02 Berdan Ave, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Chef Salad$11.95
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Lg Chef Salad$13.92
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
More about Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering image

 

Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering

6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$11.95
Turkey, Ham, Swiss, over Mesclun with Choice of Dressing
Chef's Salad - Choice Dressing$11.95
Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Carrots, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers over Choice Greens with Choice Dressing
More about Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Fair Lawn

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Pies

Ravioli

Spaghetti

Map

More near Fair Lawn to explore

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Paramus

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Wyckoff

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston