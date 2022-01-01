Chef salad in Fair Lawn
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
6-02 Berdan Ave, Fair Lawn
|Sm Chef Salad
|$11.95
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
|Lg Chef Salad
|$13.92
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
More about Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering
6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn
|Chef Salad
|$11.95
Turkey, Ham, Swiss, over Mesclun with Choice of Dressing
|Chef's Salad - Choice Dressing
|$11.95
Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Carrots, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers over Choice Greens with Choice Dressing