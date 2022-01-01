Chicken tenders in Fair Lawn
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
6-02 Berdan Ave, Fair Lawn
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
Served with side of honey mustard
|Chicken Tenders /Fries
|$11.95
Served with side of honey mustard
More about Giovannis deli & catering
Giovannis deli & catering
22-08 Morlot Ave, Fair Lawn
|Chicken Fingers (4pcs)
|$9.95
More about Bite Food & Coffee Co.
Bite Food & Coffee Co.
2140 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$13.00