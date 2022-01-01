Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Fair Lawn

Fair Lawn restaurants
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza image

 

Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza

6-02 Berdan Ave, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$10.95
Served with side of honey mustard
Chicken Tenders /Fries$11.95
Served with side of honey mustard
More about Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Giovannis deli & catering

22-08 Morlot Ave, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers (4pcs)$9.95
More about Giovannis deli & catering
Main pic

 

Bite Food & Coffee Co.

2140 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders & Fries$13.00
More about Bite Food & Coffee Co.
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering image

 

Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering

6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$9.95
Kid's Chicken Fingers and Fries$10.95
More about Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering

