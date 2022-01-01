Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Fair Lawn

Go
Fair Lawn restaurants
Toast

Fair Lawn restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

Main pic

 

Bite Food & Coffee Co.

2140 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Brownies (GF)$3.50
More about Bite Food & Coffee Co.
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering image

 

Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering

6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
BROWNIE - CHOCOLATE$3.00
More about Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Fair Lawn

Home Fries

Prosciutto

Pies

Pancakes

Chipotle Chicken

Omelettes

Mozzarella Sticks

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Fair Lawn to explore

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Paramus

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Wyckoff

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston