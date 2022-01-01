Grilled chicken in Fair Lawn
Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
6-02 Berdan Ave, Fair Lawn
|Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$10.25
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$10.25
Giovannis deli & catering
22-08 Morlot Ave, Fair Lawn
|#8 Grilled Chicken
|$10.95
Crisp romaine topped with fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, marinated sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella tossed in Gio’s house-made balsamic Vinaigrette.
Bite Food & Coffee Co.
2140 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn
|Grilled Chicken Breast Plate
|$15.00
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering
6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Choice Dressing
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken, Carrots, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers over Choice Greens with Choice Dressing
|GRILLED CHICKEN
|Grilled Chicken and Bruschetta Panini Special
|$10.95
with fresh mozzarella and balsamic on a semolina panini
b.good
2140 Promenade Blvd, Fairlawn
|Grilled Chicken Pesto
|$10.50
chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, frisee, pine nut pesto, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 840) - Allergens: Dairy, Nut, Wheat