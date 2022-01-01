Grilled chicken salad in Fair Lawn
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
6-02 Berdan Ave, Fair Lawn
|Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
More about Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering
6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Choice Dressing
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken, Carrots, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers over Choice Greens with Choice Dressing
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, over Romaine with Caesar Dressing
|Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad
|$11.95
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Carrots, Tomato, Tortilla Chips, over Mesclun with Lemon Vinaigrette