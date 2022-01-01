Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Home fries in
Fair Lawn
/
Fair Lawn
/
Home Fries
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve home fries
Bite Food & Coffee Co.
2140 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn
No reviews yet
Home Fries
$5.00
Our take on classic breakfast potato.
More about Bite Food & Coffee Co.
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering
6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn
Avg 4.7
(55 reviews)
Home Fries
$3.00
More about Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering
Browse other tasty dishes in Fair Lawn
Baked Ziti
Chicken Soup
Eggplant Parm
Tuna Salad
Lasagna
Chocolate Brownies
Greek Salad
Tuna Wraps
More near Fair Lawn to explore
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Paramus
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Hackensack
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Garfield
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Lodi
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Wyckoff
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston