Lentil soup in Fair Lawn

Fair Lawn restaurants
Toast

Fair Lawn restaurants that serve lentil soup

Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza image

 

Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza

6-02 Berdan Ave, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lentil Soup$6.95
More about Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
Banner pic

 

Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering - Fair Lawn, NJ

6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
16 oz Lentil Soup$4.50
More about Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering - Fair Lawn, NJ

