Mac and cheese in Fair Lawn

Giovannis deli & catering
22-08 Morlot Ave, Fair Lawn
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.95
Orichetta Pasta Smothered in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and crumbled blue cheese.
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$12.45
Orichetta pasta smothered in a creamy buffalo cheddar cheese sauce and crumbled blue cheese.
Bite Food & Coffee Co.
2140 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn
|Mac & Cheese Skillet
Four cheese blend, served as is or topped with crispy buffalo chicken, or BBQ brisket.
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$8.00
Fried mac and cheese, served with sriracha aioli.
|Mac & Cheese Burger
|$16.00
Steakhouse blend burger, fried mac & cheese bun, cheddar, sriracha aioli. Served with a side of your choice.