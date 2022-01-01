Mac and cheese in Fair Lawn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Giovannis deli & catering

22-08 Morlot Ave, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$10.95
Orichetta Pasta Smothered in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and crumbled blue cheese.
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$12.45
Orichetta pasta smothered in a creamy buffalo cheddar cheese sauce and crumbled blue cheese.
Bite Food & Coffee Co.

2140 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Skillet
Four cheese blend, served as is or topped with crispy buffalo chicken, or BBQ brisket.
Mac & Cheese Bites$8.00
Fried mac and cheese, served with sriracha aioli.
Mac & Cheese Burger$16.00
Steakhouse blend burger, fried mac & cheese bun, cheddar, sriracha aioli. Served with a side of your choice.
