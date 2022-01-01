Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Margherita pizza in
Fair Lawn
/
Fair Lawn
/
Margherita Pizza
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Johns pizza
14-25 River Rd, Fair Lawn
No reviews yet
PERSONAL Margherita Pizza
$10.95
More about Johns pizza
Francesca Pizza & Pasta
25-07 Broadway, Fair Lawn
No reviews yet
Margherita Pizza
$19.50
rushed plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino
More about Francesca Pizza & Pasta
Browse other tasty dishes in Fair Lawn
Po Boy
Chicken Caesar Salad
Eggplant Parm
Chicken Salad
Tortellini
Avocado Salad
Chicken Soup
Pepperoni Rolls
More near Fair Lawn to explore
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Paramus
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Hackensack
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Garfield
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Lodi
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Wyckoff
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1632 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(282 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(840 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(235 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston