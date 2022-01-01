Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
Fair Lawn
/
Fair Lawn
/
Mussels
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve mussels
Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
6-02 Berdan Ave, Fair Lawn
No reviews yet
Mussels Appetizer
$11.95
Sweet Prince Edward Island mussels served in your choice of sauce
More about Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
John's Pizza
14-25 River Rd, Fair Lawn
No reviews yet
MUSSELS
$11.95
More about John's Pizza
