Spaghetti and meatballs in
Fair Lawn
/
Fair Lawn
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
John's Pizza
14-25 River Rd, Fair Lawn
No reviews yet
KIDS SPAGHETTI & MINI MEATBALLS
$7.75
More about John's Pizza
Francesca Pizza & Pasta - Fair Lawn
25-07 Broadway, Fair Lawn
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
$9.95
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$14.95
More about Francesca Pizza & Pasta - Fair Lawn
