Tacos in Fair Lawn

Fair Lawn restaurants
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve tacos

Main pic

 

Bite Food & Coffee Co. - Fair Lawn

2140 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Braised Brisket Tacos$14.00
Braised brisket topped with avocado, chipotle bbq, pickled onion, cilantro, and cotija, served on gluten free corn tortilla. 3 tacos per order.
Pollo Asado Tacos$12.00
Lemon herb grilled chicken topped with guac, pico de gallo, goddess sauce, cotija, and radish, served on gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.
Vegan Street Tacos$14.00
Spiced IMPOSSIBLE 'meat', guac, corn, pico de gallo, and jalapeno, served of gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.
More about Bite Food & Coffee Co. - Fair Lawn
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering image

 

Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering - Fair Lawn, NJ

6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco Special$11.95
shredded lettuce, salsa, onion, mexican blend cheese, cajun shrimp, remoulade served with french fries
More about Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering - Fair Lawn, NJ

