Tacos in Fair Lawn
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve tacos
More about Bite Food & Coffee Co. - Fair Lawn
Bite Food & Coffee Co. - Fair Lawn
2140 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn
|Braised Brisket Tacos
|$14.00
Braised brisket topped with avocado, chipotle bbq, pickled onion, cilantro, and cotija, served on gluten free corn tortilla. 3 tacos per order.
|Pollo Asado Tacos
|$12.00
Lemon herb grilled chicken topped with guac, pico de gallo, goddess sauce, cotija, and radish, served on gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.
|Vegan Street Tacos
|$14.00
Spiced IMPOSSIBLE 'meat', guac, corn, pico de gallo, and jalapeno, served of gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.