Tuna salad in Fair Lawn
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
6-02 Berdan Ave, Fair Lawn
|Sm Tuna Salad
|$9.95
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
|Lg Tuna Salad
|$11.95
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
More about Giovannis deli & catering
Giovannis deli & catering
22-08 Morlot Ave, Fair Lawn
|#65 Tuna Salad
|$10.45
Crisp romaine topped with fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, marinated sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella tossed in Gio’s house-made Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering
6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn
|Tuna Salad - Choice Dressing
|$11.95
Tuna Salad, Carrots, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers over Choice Greens with Choice Dressing
|VEGGIE TUNA SALAD
TUNA, CARROTS, RED ONION, WHITE BALSAMIC DRESSING
|REGULAR TUNA SALAD
REGULAR TUNA WITH MAYO, CELERY