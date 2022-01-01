Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Fair Lawn

Fair Lawn restaurants
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve tuna salad

Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza

6-02 Berdan Ave, Fair Lawn

Sm Tuna Salad$9.95
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Lg Tuna Salad$11.95
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Giovannis deli & catering

22-08 Morlot Ave, Fair Lawn

#65 Tuna Salad$10.45
Crisp romaine topped with fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, marinated sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella tossed in Gio’s house-made Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering

6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Tuna Salad - Choice Dressing$11.95
Tuna Salad, Carrots, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers over Choice Greens with Choice Dressing
VEGGIE TUNA SALAD
TUNA, CARROTS, RED ONION, WHITE BALSAMIC DRESSING
REGULAR TUNA SALAD
REGULAR TUNA WITH MAYO, CELERY
