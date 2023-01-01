Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veal parmesan in
Fair Lawn
/
Fair Lawn
/
Veal Parmesan
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve veal parmesan
Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
6-02 Berdan Ave, Fair Lawn
No reviews yet
Veal Parmigiana
$18.45
More about Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
John's Pizza
14-25 River Rd, Fair Lawn
No reviews yet
VEAL PARMESAN
$17.95
Baked veal cutlet covered in mozzarella cheese & our homemade marinara sauce
More about John's Pizza
