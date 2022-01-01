Fair Oaks restaurants you'll love

Go
Fair Oaks restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fair Oaks

Fair Oaks's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Fair Oaks restaurants

Fire Wings Fair Oaks image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Fair Oaks

5350 Sunrise Blvd, Fair Oaks

Avg 4.5 (2200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
40 PIECES$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
More about Fire Wings Fair Oaks
El Gallo Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Gallo Mexican Restaurant

11773 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (411 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco$4.99
Combinacion Gallo$14.99
Mini Asada$7.99
More about El Gallo Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fair Oaks Brew Pub

7988 California Ave, Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
More about Fair Oaks Brew Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Divided Sky Tavern

4894 San Juan Ave, Fair Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Divided Sky Tavern
Map

More near Fair Oaks to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Folsom

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 2.5 (3 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston