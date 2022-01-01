Fair Oaks restaurants you'll love
Fair Oaks's top cuisines
Must-try Fair Oaks restaurants
More about Fire Wings Fair Oaks
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Fair Oaks
5350 Sunrise Blvd, Fair Oaks
|Popular items
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
|6 PC COMBO
|$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
|40 PIECES
|$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
More about El Gallo Mexican Restaurant
El Gallo Mexican Restaurant
11773 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks
|Popular items
|Taco
|$4.99
|Combinacion Gallo
|$14.99
|Mini Asada
|$7.99
More about Fair Oaks Brew Pub
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fair Oaks Brew Pub
7988 California Ave, Fair Oaks
More about Divided Sky Tavern
Divided Sky Tavern
4894 San Juan Ave, Fair Oaks