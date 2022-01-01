Chicken sandwiches in Fair Oaks

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Fair Oaks - Fair Oaks

5350 Sunrise Blvd, Fair Oaks

Avg 4.5 (2200 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
More about Fire Wings Fair Oaks - Fair Oaks
University of Beer - Folsom

1009 East Bidwell, Folsom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cali Chicken Sandwich$18.50
Grilled chicken, Applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, ranch dressing, ciabatta bun
More about University of Beer - Folsom

