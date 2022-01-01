Go
Fair Trade Cafe

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

1020 North 1st Avenue • $

Avg 4.6 (1416 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel-Topped$4.25
Topped with spread of your choice: cream cheese, peanut butter or hummus.
Jack in The Sant Breakfast Sandwich$6.85
Egg, Black Forest ham and Monterrey Jack cheese, served on a buttery croissant.
Chicken Curry Sandwich$11.00
tomato, spring mix and sprouts on rye bread. Served with choice of side.
Latte-Iced$5.50
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Albacore tuna salad made with green onion and celery, topped with spring mix, tomato and sprouts on multi-grain bread.
Some Like It Hot Breakfast Sandwich$6.85
Egg, cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion, served on a toasted jalapeno bagel.
Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich$7.25
Egg, iberrico spanish chorizo, lettuce, tomato, aioli and pickled onion on a buttery croissant.
Ham Sandwich$11.00
Black forest ham, Swiss cheese, mayo, spicy mustard, spring mix, tomato and sprouts on rye bread
Iced Coffee Cold Brew$5.00
Chai-Iced$6.30
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1020 North 1st Avenue

Phoenix AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

