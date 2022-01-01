Fairbanks restaurants you'll love
Fairbanks's top cuisines
Must-try Fairbanks restaurants
Big Daddy’s BarBQ
107 Wickersham St, Fairbanks
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
Half pound slow smoked over hickory, pulled off the bone and served on a kaiser bun
|Kc Plate
|$21.00
Half pound of award winning beef brisket, slow smoked for over 12 hours for the most tender piece of meat you will ever find! Choice of two sides and Texas toast
|Rib Tips
|$5.00
Half pound of our award winning rib ends sauteed in our own sweet and spicy BBQ sauce
DW Grill And Catering
617 27th Ave., Fairbanks
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$14.95
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
Salty's on 2nd
706 2nd Avenue, Fairbanks
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$18.50
|Cajun Seafood Pasta
|$26.50
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$16.50
C & J's Drive In
2233 South Cushman, Fairbanks
|Popular items
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$8.00
A half pound of our crispy chicken strips, your choice of BBQ, Ranch, Sweet & Sour, Blue Cheese, or Buffalo sauce.
|MILKSHAKE, 16 OZ
|$5.00
Banana, blueberry, strawberry, chocolate, pineapple, cherry, vanilla, butterscotch, Oreo, peanut butter, raspberry, coffee.
|CUP OF MELTED CHEESE
|$2.75
A customer favorite! A cup of our melted cheese to dip your fries, chicken or anything you would like in it.
The Turtle Club
2098 Old Steese HWY N, Fairbanks
|Popular items
|Halibut Chunks
|$32.95
5 Deep fried Halibut slices
|Coconut Shrimp
|$12.95
Served with Orange Marmalade(6)
|French Dip
|$19.95
Prime Rib Sandwich
Food Factory
275 Bentley Trust Rd, Fairbanks