Fairbanks restaurants you'll love

Go
Fairbanks restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fairbanks

Fairbanks's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Fairbanks restaurants

Big Daddy’s BarBQ image

BBQ

Big Daddy’s BarBQ

107 Wickersham St, Fairbanks

Avg 4.2 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Half pound slow smoked over hickory, pulled off the bone and served on a kaiser bun
Kc Plate$21.00
Half pound of award winning beef brisket, slow smoked for over 12 hours for the most tender piece of meat you will ever find! Choice of two sides and Texas toast
Rib Tips$5.00
Half pound of our award winning rib ends sauteed in our own sweet and spicy BBQ sauce
More about Big Daddy’s BarBQ
DW Grill And Catering image

 

DW Grill And Catering

617 27th Ave., Fairbanks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$14.95
Chicken Strip Basket$14.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.95
More about DW Grill And Catering
Salty's on 2nd image

GRILL

Salty's on 2nd

706 2nd Avenue, Fairbanks

Avg 4.1 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake Benedict$18.50
Cajun Seafood Pasta$26.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.50
More about Salty's on 2nd
C & J's Drive In image

 

C & J's Drive In

2233 South Cushman, Fairbanks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN STRIPS$8.00
A half pound of our crispy chicken strips, your choice of BBQ, Ranch, Sweet & Sour, Blue Cheese, or Buffalo sauce.
MILKSHAKE, 16 OZ$5.00
Banana, blueberry, strawberry, chocolate, pineapple, cherry, vanilla, butterscotch, Oreo, peanut butter, raspberry, coffee.
CUP OF MELTED CHEESE$2.75
A customer favorite! A cup of our melted cheese to dip your fries, chicken or anything you would like in it.
More about C & J's Drive In
The Turtle Club image

 

The Turtle Club

2098 Old Steese HWY N, Fairbanks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Halibut Chunks$32.95
5 Deep fried Halibut slices
Coconut Shrimp$12.95
Served with Orange Marmalade(6)
French Dip$19.95
Prime Rib Sandwich
More about The Turtle Club
Banner pic

 

Food Factory

275 Bentley Trust Rd, Fairbanks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Food Factory

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fairbanks

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Fairbanks to explore

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Juneau

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lynden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Bow

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Juneau

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston