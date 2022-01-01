Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chef salad in
Fairbanks
/
Fairbanks
/
Chef Salad
Fairbanks restaurants that serve chef salad
DW Grill And Catering
617 27th Ave., Fairbanks
No reviews yet
Chef Salad
$15.95
More about DW Grill And Catering
Food Factory
275 Bentley Trust Rd, Fairbanks
No reviews yet
California Chef Salad
$16.50
More about Food Factory
C & J's Drive In
2233 South Cushman, Fairbanks
No reviews yet
CHEF'S SALAD
$8.00
Julienne sliced ham, turkey, olives, on a crisp bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, croutons, cheese, and your choice of dressing.
More about C & J's Drive In
