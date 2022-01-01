Chicken sandwiches in Fairbanks
Fairbanks restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about DW Grill And Catering
DW Grill And Catering
617 27th Ave., Fairbanks
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$15.95
|Nashville Hot Chicken Strip Sandwich
|$15.95
|Buffalo chicken sandwich
|$14.95
More about Food Factory
Food Factory
275 Bentley Trust Rd, Fairbanks
|Dilled Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
More about The Turtle Club
The Turtle Club
2098 Old Steese HWY N, Fairbanks
|Chicken Sandwiches
|$15.95
Choice of sandwich side and pickle