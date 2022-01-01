Chicken tenders in Fairbanks
Fairbanks restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about DW Grill And Catering
DW Grill And Catering
617 27th Ave., Fairbanks
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$14.95
More about C & J's Drive In
C & J's Drive In
2233 South Cushman, Fairbanks
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$8.00
A half pound of our crispy chicken strips, your choice of BBQ, Ranch, Sweet & Sour, Blue Cheese, or Buffalo sauce.
More about The Turtle Club
The Turtle Club
2098 Old Steese HWY N, Fairbanks
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
5 tenders served with dipping Sauce