Chicken tenders in Fairbanks

Fairbanks restaurants
Fairbanks restaurants that serve chicken tenders

DW Grill And Catering image

 

DW Grill And Catering

617 27th Ave., Fairbanks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strip Basket$14.95
Salty's on 2nd image

GRILL

Salty's on 2nd

706 2nd Avenue, Fairbanks

Avg 4.1 (176 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders & Fries$16.50
C & J's Drive In image

 

C & J's Drive In

2233 South Cushman, Fairbanks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN STRIPS$8.00
A half pound of our crispy chicken strips, your choice of BBQ, Ranch, Sweet & Sour, Blue Cheese, or Buffalo sauce.
The Turtle Club image

 

The Turtle Club

2098 Old Steese HWY N, Fairbanks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$10.95
5 tenders served with dipping Sauce
