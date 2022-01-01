Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak salad in
Fairbanks
/
Fairbanks
/
Steak Salad
Fairbanks restaurants that serve steak salad
The Banks Alehouse
1243 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks
No reviews yet
STEAK SALAD
$16.00
More about The Banks Alehouse
Food Factory - 275 Bentley Trust Rd
275 Bentley Trust Rd, Fairbanks
No reviews yet
Black & Blue Steak Salad
$17.50
More about Food Factory - 275 Bentley Trust Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairbanks
Chicken Tenders
Fried Pickles
Burritos
Fried Ravioli
Chili
Fish And Chips
Cheese Fries
Fried Chicken Salad
More near Fairbanks to explore
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(54 restaurants)
Juneau
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Anchorage
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Lynden
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Bow
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Coupeville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Anchorage
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Juneau
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(54 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(976 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(309 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(574 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(352 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(313 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston