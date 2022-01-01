Sundaes in Fairbanks
Fairbanks restaurants that serve sundaes
More about Big Daddy’s BarBQ
BBQ
Big Daddy’s BarBQ
107 Wickersham St, Fairbanks
|Cowboy Sundae
|$14.00
Starts with a layer of BBQ beans, then add your choice of beef brisket, pulled pork or smoked chicken and topped with our creamy cole slaw and served with two slices of Texas toast
More about C & J's Drive In
C & J's Drive In
2233 South Cushman, Fairbanks
|SUNDAE, LARGE
|$10.00
Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, nuts, cherries and your choice of sauce: hot fudge, butterscotch, chocolate, caramel, strawberry or pineapple.
|SUNDAE, SMALL
|$6.00
Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, nuts, cherries and your choice of sauce: hot fudge, butterscotch, chocolate, caramel, strawberry or pineapple.