Sundaes in Fairbanks

Big Daddy’s BarBQ image

BBQ

Big Daddy’s BarBQ

107 Wickersham St, Fairbanks

Avg 4.2 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cowboy Sundae$14.00
Starts with a layer of BBQ beans, then add your choice of beef brisket, pulled pork or smoked chicken and topped with our creamy cole slaw and served with two slices of Texas toast
More about Big Daddy’s BarBQ
C & J's Drive In image

 

C & J's Drive In

2233 South Cushman, Fairbanks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SUNDAE, LARGE$10.00
Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, nuts, cherries and your choice of sauce: hot fudge, butterscotch, chocolate, caramel, strawberry or pineapple.
SUNDAE, SMALL$6.00
Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, nuts, cherries and your choice of sauce: hot fudge, butterscotch, chocolate, caramel, strawberry or pineapple.
More about C & J's Drive In

