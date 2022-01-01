Tacos in Fairbanks
Fairbanks restaurants that serve tacos
More about Food Factory
Food Factory
275 Bentley Trust Rd, Fairbanks
|Coconut Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$15.50
|Tiny Tacos
|$11.50
|Taco Salad
|$16.50
More about C & J's Drive In
C & J's Drive In
2233 South Cushman, Fairbanks
|TACO SUPREME
|$8.00
Soft flour tortilla, ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and salsa
|CRUNCHY TACO
|$4.00
Ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream on a house fried corn tortilla
|TACO SALAD
|$8.00
Traditional taco salad topped with ground beef, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream with a crunchy fried corn tortilla.