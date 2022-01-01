Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Fairbanks

Go
Fairbanks restaurants
Toast

Fairbanks restaurants that serve tacos

Banner pic

 

Food Factory

275 Bentley Trust Rd, Fairbanks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Shrimp Tacos (3)$15.50
Tiny Tacos$11.50
Taco Salad$16.50
More about Food Factory
C & J's Drive In image

 

C & J's Drive In

2233 South Cushman, Fairbanks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO SUPREME$8.00
Soft flour tortilla, ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and salsa
CRUNCHY TACO$4.00
Ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream on a house fried corn tortilla
TACO SALAD$8.00
Traditional taco salad topped with ground beef, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream with a crunchy fried corn tortilla.
More about C & J's Drive In

