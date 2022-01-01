Fairburn restaurants you'll love

Sliders Burger Joint image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Sliders Burger Joint

22 Nw Broad Street, Fairburn

Avg 4.3 (752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jack Daniels w/ Provolone Cheese Joint$14.00
Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, pan seared in our homemade Jack Daniels infused sauce, and smothered with provolone cheese.
Original Big Joint Burger$12.00
Big juicy 1/3 lb. burger (turkey or beef) served with fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, and pickle with your choice of one side.
Fried Egg Cheddar Big Joint$14.00
Our special hand crafted burger grilled to perfection and smothered in cheddar cheese with a perfect Fried Egg 🍳.
More about Sliders Burger Joint
Studio Cigar Lounge image

 

Studio Cigar Lounge

6000 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Studio Cigar Lounge
PITA Mediterranean Street Food image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

8030 Senoia Road, Fairburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Red Pepper & Gouda Bisque$7.95
Roasted Red Pepper with smoked Gouda. Served with Pita Bread
Traditional Hummus$7.45
Chickpeas, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
Gyro$10.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
