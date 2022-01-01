Faire Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
128 N Main Street
Popular Items
Location
128 N Main Street
Eureka IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Michael's Italian Feast
Come in and enjoy!
The Point
Come on in and enjoy!
Busy Corner
Come in and enjoy!
Please allow 24 hours of notice for all pie orders and 48 hours of notice for cheesecakes, thank you!
FaireCoffee
Located on the Historic Washington Square. We are here to serve you! Curbside, Takeout, Indoor Service & Dining