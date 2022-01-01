Go
Faire Coffee

128 N Main Street

Popular Items

Weekly Special (hot)
10% off blackberry chai
HOT
Hot Latte$4.25
Espresso, steamed milk, and flavor if desired
Iced Chai$4.75
Delicious blend of black tea, honey & spices mixed with milk
Frozen Coffee$5.25
Not a huge coffee fan? This ones for you :)
ICED
Cold Brew
Iced Latte$4.75
Espresso, milk, and flavores if desired
Scone$3.00
Smoothie$5.25
Made with milk, juice, & fresh fruit you can pick any combo of fruit
Eureka IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
