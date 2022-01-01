Faire
Come in and enjoy!
216 West 9th Street
Location
216 West 9th Street
Wilmington DE
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
DECO Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Dorcea
Come on in and enjoy!
Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee
Creative catering featuring savories and sweets, breads and brownies, custom cakes and caffeine. Let us Spark Your Sweet Tooth!
Stu and Sammy's
Come in and enjoy!